The 13th annual March for Life will be held Jan. 22 at noon at the Defiance County Courthouse. The march is sponsored by Mother Teresa Respect for Life.
The purpose of the March for Life is for participants to walk and stand up for unborn children who cannot speak for themselves. The local march will be held ahead of the 48th annual March for Life event, which will be held Jan. 29 in Washington, D.C.
Rev. Stephen Stanbery, of St. Peter Catholic Church in Archbold, will offer prayer at the start of the march. A police escort will lead participants from the Defiance County Courthouse to the Monument of the Unborn on the property of St. John Catholic Church, located at 510 Jackson Ave.
Jamie Blank will host the march, and lead a prayer for life at the monument. From there, the event will move to the basement of St. John’s.
Colleen Hammons will speak to start the program. Hammons will talk about modern-day miracles that are changing people’s attitude.
Mary Juarez, a mother, grandmother, author and founder of Never Let Go Ministries in Edgerton, will then speak about being adopted, and wanting to meet her birth mother.
Wayne Staszel, who works as a chimney sweep, will speak about his feelings of being the father of an aborted baby and how it has affected and haunted him over the years.
The Culture Project, a group of young people who seek to restore culture through the experience of virtue, will speak about the dignity of the human person, inviting our culture to become alive.
Ed Sitter, president of Right to Life Action Coalition of Ohio (RTLACO), will follow with pro-life remarks with the crowd.
Jim Zipfel, who will share his musical talent for the 13th straight year, will sing, “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.”
Rev. Stanbery will close the event with prayer.
The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. by Rev. Doug Taylor at St. John Catholic Church. Throughout the day there will be Exposition of the Most Blessed Sacrament at the church, ending with benediction with Deacon Mark Homier at 4:45 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.