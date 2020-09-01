Zoom storytimes:

Area residents can join the Putnam County District Library for ready-to-read Zoom storytimes on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Sept. 2, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28 and 30. Email Valerie at vlaukhuf@seolibraries.org to get a password to participate.

Each week, staff will provide a free activities kit (while supplies last) to enhance your storytime experience. Place your order the week prior to storytime. Call your local library to reserve your kit or email Heather at hkuhlman@seolibraries.org.

