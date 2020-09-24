• Putnam County

Zoom storytimes:

Join the Putnam County District Library for Ready to Read Zoom Storytimes on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Sept. 28 and 30 via ZOOM. Email Valerie at vlaukhuf@seolibraries.org to get a password to participate.

Each week, the staff will provide a free activity kit to enhance the storytime experience. Call your local library to reserve your kit or email Heather at hkuhlman@seolibraries.org.

