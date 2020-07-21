• Putnam County

Zoom storytimes:

Residents can join the Putnam County District Library for interactive Zoom storytimes on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. August 3, 5, 10 and 12 via Zoom. Email Valerie at vlaukhuf@seolibraries.org to get a password to participate.

Each week, staff will provide a free STEM creative kit (while supplies last) to enhance the storytime experience. Place your order the week prior to storytime. Call the local library to reserve your kit or email Heather at hkuhlman@seolibraries.org.

