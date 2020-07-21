• Putnam County
Zoom storytimes:
Residents can join the Putnam County District Library for interactive Zoom storytimes on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. August 3, 5, 10 and 12 via Zoom. Email Valerie at vlaukhuf@seolibraries.org to get a password to participate.
Each week, staff will provide a free STEM creative kit (while supplies last) to enhance the storytime experience. Place your order the week prior to storytime. Call the local library to reserve your kit or email Heather at hkuhlman@seolibraries.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.