• Henry County

Board meeting:

The regular meeting of the Henry County Board of Health has been changed. Those interested may go to the department's website at www.henrycohd.org for additional information.

A Zoom meeting is slated for 2 p.m. April 21 for the purpose of conducting regular business. If additional information is needed to participate on this meeting, contact Viola Ordaz at 419-599-5545.

