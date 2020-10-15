Zonta/Keller partnership
Jenny Derringer/C-N Photo

In an effort to follow through on its mission of advocating for women, the Defiance chapter of Zonta wanted to wrap a semi-truck to have the message out there constantly. The truck was provided by Keller Trucking and will travel and be visible to many, allowing Zonta to advocate even when the organization is not present. The truck cost just over $7,000. The signage advertises the National Human Trafficking Hotline. This is part of the organization’s campaign to end violence against women, empowering women through service and advocacy. Among those in attendance were Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel, Defiance Mayor Mike McCann and Bryan Keller, CEO Keller Logistics Group.

