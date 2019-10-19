Zonta celebration

The Zonta Club of Defiance is holding its Zonta International District 5 Governor’s Conference this weekend, with activities getting underway on Friday. A dinner was held Friday evening at Defiance Eagles Aerie 372. Among those in attendance were, from left: Lacey Spangler, conference co-chairman; Margot Hoffman, district governor; Marguerite Akossi-Mvongo, Zonta International representative, West Africa; Natalie Welker, conference committee; and Cyndi Ensign, Defiance Zonta president. Activities and business are expected to continue through Sunday. Mayor Mike McCann issued a proclamation for Zonta International Day. The international organization is celebrating 100 years.
