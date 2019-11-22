Zonta campaign
Kevin Eis/C-N Photo

Defiance Zonta is observing “Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women,” an international campaign that raises awareness to end violence against women and girls. The campaign runs from Nov. 25-Dec. 10. Promoting the campaign are, from left: Defiance Assistant Police Chief Lee Martinez, Mayor Mike McCann, Police Chief Todd Shafer and Andrea Flores, Defiance Zonta chairman for advocacy.

