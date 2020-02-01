• Defiance County
Zonta award:
Applications for the 2020 Zonta International Young Women in Public Affairs Awards are available from the Zonta Club of Defiance by contacting all area high school guidance offices. Applications are due by March 1.
Applicants are asked to reflect on their voluntary commitment to their school, community and problems limiting the empowerment of women in their own country and worldwide. Applicants ages 16-19 in April each year, studying at a secondary school, college or university in a Zonta district, or who are studying elsewhere but are citizens of a Zonta country are eligible to apply.
For more information, go to foundation.zonta.org/ywpaaward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.