• Defiance County

Zonta award:

Applications for the 2020 Zonta International Young Women in Public Affairs Awards are available from the Zonta Club of Defiance by contacting all area high school guidance offices. Applications are due by March 1.

Applicants are asked to reflect on their voluntary commitment to their school, community and problems limiting the empowerment of women in their own country and worldwide. Applicants ages 16-19 in April each year, studying at a secondary school, college or university in a Zonta district, or who are studying elsewhere but are citizens of a Zonta country are eligible to apply.

For more information, go to foundation.zonta.org/ywpaaward.

Load comments