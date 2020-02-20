LIBERTY CENTER — Cole Zeiter of Liberty Center High School has been identified as a National Merit Scholarship finalist, one of nearly15,000 in the nation. He is now eligible for one of approximately 7,500 National Merit Scholarships to be awarded.
Zeiter also placed in the top 1% of all students taking the PSAT and achieved a score of 34 on the ACT. He ranks seventh in his class with a 3.94 GPA. He is the first National Merit finalist in five years at Liberty Center.
During his high school career, Zeiter has participated in golf and baseball, and is a member of the National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He plans to study finance following graduation from high school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.