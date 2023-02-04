CLEVELAND — A band composed of Defiance High School students has made its way to the finals of the “TRI-C High School Rock Off” at the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame here.
CLEVELAND — A band composed of Defiance High School students has made its way to the finals of the “TRI-C High School Rock Off” at the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame here.
The “Zack Tyler Stephens Band” did well enough on Jan. 28 to earn a spot in the finals next month.
The members of the band, Zack Tyler Stephens (senior), Abram Tracy (senior), Andrew Sweeney (junior) Jonah Martinez (junior) won the judges over with some of their classic hits and originals during the first part of the competition. (Martinez is substituting for David Elford who is not a DHS student in the high school-only competition.)
“It (set list) was very well received I thought,” said Stephens. “I thought the crowd really loved us and I thought we performed well too. I think it was good on our side of things too. We all were really happy about it.”
The band will play its final act on Feb. 25 at the hall of fame, and plans to perform “American Girl” by Tom Petty, “Talking In Your Sleep” by The Romantics, “505” by Arctic Monkeys and “Mine,” one of its originals.
If the band wins, it will receive a prize of $3,000 with $250 to be donated to Defiance High School’s music program. The band also will have the opportunity to perform “at a format-appropriate Live Nation or House of Blues Cleveland concert as an opening act, or on a secondary performance stage,” according to the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame website.
“The money would be a nice bonus but that really has nothing to do with why I’m doing it,” Stephens said. “Like yeah, I’d buy a new guitar and that’d be fun, but the biggest thing I wanted to do here was get connections, which I’ve done so far.”
Tracy and Stephens noted that support from the Defiance community has been abundant throughout the competition.
“We are appreciative of the community being in support of us and just all the kind words and everything,” Tracy said. “It’s really well appreciated.”
Tickets for the final show can be purchased on rockhall.com and cost $15 for students and $20 for adults. If tickets are being purchased, code ZACKTYLER will again help out the band with ticket sales.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.