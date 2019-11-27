A recount Tuesday in the Highland Township trustee race that was decided by one vote has confirmed the winner.
Stephen Baldwin and incumbent Edward Zachrich each were tied on Election Night with 273 votes for a Highland Township trustee’s position. But after a single outstanding provisional ballot — cast when there is some question about the voter’s address — was counted last week and went to Zachrich, he took a precarious 274-273 lead.
That was enough to prompt Tuesday’s automatic recount by the board of elections in one of the township’s two precincts. But according to the board’s deputy director, Tonya Wichman, the recount showed no change, and Zachrich was confirmed as the winner.
