The counting of a single outstanding vote Tuesday afternoon by Defiance County’s election board has put one candidate in the narrowest of leads.
Stephen Baldwin and incumbent Edward Zachrich each were tied on Election Night with 273 votes for a Highland Township trustee’s position. But one outstanding provisional ballot — cast when there is some question about the voter’s address — was still to be counted.
During its meeting Tuesday to certify the Nov. 5 results, the four-member elections board was provided with an updated overall count, which tallied any late absentee ballots, as well as provisionals, including the one from Highland Township. It went to Zachrich, giving him 274 votes to Baldwin’s 273.
However, because the difference between the two candidates is less than one half of 1% of the total votes cast in that race (547), the final outcome will be subject to an automatic recount. This is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Nov. 26.
Highland Township has two precincts (A and B), but only one will be selected randomly for the automatic recount, according to board of elections Director Tonya Wichman. A candidate would have to pay for a complete recount thereafter, she indicated.
If the candidates remain tied after the recount, the race would be decided by a coin flip or something akin to that — as it was done for two township races in Defiance County a number of years ago.
Outside the Highland township race, the elections board also certified the remaining results from Nov. 5.
A trustee race in Farmer Township — between Sam Speiser and Chris Kimpel — was close on Election Night with a five-vote difference. But tabulating the final official total didn’t narrow it enough for a recount.
The final tally was Speiser, 128; Kimpel, 124.
