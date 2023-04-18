Turkey ODNR photo

Youth turkey hunting season in Ohio was Saturday and Sunday. Hunters were able to bag 1,823 birds. This ODNR photo shows a bearded Tom like the ones during hunting season.

COLUMBUS — Youth wild turkey hunters across Ohio harvested 1,823 birds during the special youth-only hunting weekend on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.


