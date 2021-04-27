CECIL — A young boy was taken from near here Monday afternoon via air ambulance after falling from a loft.
The child was flown from 10567 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, about two miles north of Cecil, to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, according to Sheriff Doug Engel.
However, he indicated that the child did not sustain life-threatening injuries and was taken to Parkview as precaution.
The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Sherwood Fire and Rescue while air ambulance landed at the scene.
First responders were called to the scene at 5:06 p.m. Monday.
