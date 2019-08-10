All were shocked, excited, and in the end, grateful.
That was the reaction of the 2019 Excellence in Youth Leadership award winners after their names were announced during the inaugural program presented by Holy Cross Catholic School in May. The winners, Finn and Trig Tingle (grades K-3); Khloe Siler (grades 4-6); Karli Vogelsong (grades 7-9); and Jaiden Shock (grades 9-12), were chosen from several nominees in each of their age groups for their leadership and service to the community.
The winners were chosen by a panel of 12 judges from 32 nominees in Defiance County. The awards were open to all students in grades K-12 at every school in the county, as well as home-schooled students. Each of the winners were awarded a $250 grant to donate to a charity or cause of their choice. After careful consideration, the Tingle brothers, Siler and Vogelsong have decided where to donate their grant money.
Finn and Trig, who were the driving force behind the fundraising to get a zip line installed at Defiance Elementary School, were each awarded a $250 grant. The twin brothers decided to “do their own thing,” with Finn using his grant to pay for free passes for people to swim at Kingsbury Pool, as well as refreshments. Meanwhile, Trig donated his grant to the Defiance Area Foundation for the new Youth Engagement Leadership & Philanthropy (Y.E.L.P) fund.
“After we won the awards, we wrote down some of our ideas about what we wanted to do with the money, and one of my ideas was a pool day,” said Finn. “So we did a pool day in June, but we used our own (family) money as kind of a practice run. We knew we could do it bigger, so we went to the city and bought pool admission booklets to pass out free passes to the pool and we filled a cooler with Capri Sun and water to pass out to everyone.
“We’re not going to stop here, we’re focused on helping others in the community and finding ways to pay it forward,” added Finn.
Trig admitted he knew right away he wanted to give his money to the Y.E.L.P. fund. He shared the Defiance Area Foundation was very generous and helpful in their fundraising efforts for the zip line, and both he and Finn want to be a part of the Y.E.L.P. board to help other kids find leadership opportunities.
“The Defiance Area Foundation has always wanted to a do a fund like Y.E.L.P., to get more kids involved in their organization, so I thought this would really help,” said Trig. “We’ve been working with the foundation since they gave us grant money (for the zip line), they were always very kind to us, which made me want to give back to them. We are really looking forward to working on the Y.E.L.P. committee.
“We know everything that has happened has very much been God-led,” added Trig.
For Siler, who was surprised she was nominated, it didn’t take long to decide where the grant money would go. The Holy Cross student is involved in volleyball, basketball, soccer, the student Light-house Team at school and of course, gymnastics. That’s where she felt the money would make an impact.
“I grew up in gymnastics, I’ve been doing since I was 4, and it’s something I really love,” said Siler. “I love doing all the tricks and stuff, and it makes me feel good to donate the money so it can be used for new equipment. I hope new equipment will help get more people involved. I’m very thankful to Holy Cross, the Knights of Columbus and everyone involved with the awards ... thank you for the money that I got to donate.”
Vogelsong, who attends Tinora Junior High School, shared she “felt like the luckiest person ever,” when her named was called as a grant winner. Very involved at church, Vogelsong knew she wanted to donate the grant money to help at church in some way.
After a conversation with Jessica West, who serves as director of religious education, Second Hour coordinator and high school youth minister for St. John and St. Mary Catholic churches, Vogelsong decided to donate her grant to help youth attend the National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC) in November.
“Being nominated was a good feeling, and winning made me feel like a good person, and it made me feel like I want to help out more,” said Vogelsong. “At first I thought about donating to the Y.E.S. (Youth Elect Service) Project, but then my mom (Nadina) suggested I talk to Jessica West. After talking to her, I decided to donate it to NCYC.
“It takes a lot of money for each student to go there, so I thought it would be a great way to help others who want to go,” added Vogelsong. “As a kid, sometimes you feel like you can’t help out, but this award program really opened up a lot of eyes. Although we’re kids, we can do great things as well.”
The 2019 Excellence in Youth Leadership awards were sponsored by the Defiance Area Foundation, First Federal Bank, Knights of Columbus Council 1039, United Way of Defiance County, The Women’s Giving Circle, The Crescent-News and several anonymous donors.
