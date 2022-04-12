COLUMBUS — Ohio’s youth wild turkey hunters braved rain and snow showers to check 1,103 birds during the special hunting weekend Saturday and Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
The three-year average for turkeys taken during the two-day youth season is 1,545. In 2021, youth hunters harvested 1,473 turkeys.
The two-day season was open to hunters 17 years old and younger, and participants were required to be accompanied by a nonhunting adult. As of Sunday the Division of Wildlife has issued 5,707 youth wild turkey permits, which can be used for the remainder of the 2022 spring hunting season. The 2022 spring season limit is one bearded turkey for all hunters.
The top 10 counties for wild turkey harvest during the 2022 youth season include Monroe (41), Coshocton (38), Jefferson (34), Harrison (32), Tuscarawas (32), Muskingum (32), Noble (31), Columbiana (31), Gallia (28), Guernsey (28).
Ohio offers many more opportunities for hunters of all ages to pursue wild turkeys. The state has two zones for spring wild turkey hunting following the youth season: the south zone and the northeast zone.
The 2022 season dates for the south zone are from April 23-May 22. The northeast zone is open from April 30-May 29.
Hunters are required to have a hunting license in addition to a spring permit.
In 2021, the top five counties for total spring turkey harvest were Columbiana (454), Belmont (444), Meigs (437), Tuscarawas (417), and Jefferson (408). More information about previous turkey seasons can be found in the 2021 spring wild turkey report.
