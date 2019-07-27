WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Every three years the Presbyterian Church (USA) and the Cumberland Presbyterian Church host the Presbyterian Youth Triennium, a gathering for high-school aged youth. According to the Triennium website, “life-changing, life-giving, faith-growing” gathering’s mission has been to “deepen the discipleship awareness” of a generation who is already distinguishing themselves in this church and the world.
This year, the event was held at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind., from July 16-20 and included a pair of cousins from Ticul, Mexico. The youth, Lisseth Calan Ruiz, and Pamela Noh Calan, attended with youth from First Presbyterian Church in Defiance. Their attendance with the group from Defiance came about through relationships built during mission trips from members of First Presbyterian to Mexico that began long before they were born.
What began in 1995 as a mission trip to Ticul, Mexico, from a group of people who attend First Presbyterian, has grown into a long-time friendship with the girls’ grandfather and grandmother, their parents, aunts, uncles, brothers and cousins. The two know they have friends in Ohio that are like family. They were joined by nine other members of their family for a 10-day visit in Ohio that started July 20, the day they returned from Triennium.
“I had been to Defiance before (in August of 2016 with several members of my family), and I met some of the young people from the church in Defiance, but we didn’t have the time to hang out,” said Ruiz through interpreter Rich Reid, a former Spanish teacher at Pettisville High School and a member of First Presbyterian. “But when we went to Triennium, we had the time to strengthen our friendships we have with the people here.
“I was a little bit nervous about speaking English, but I found it wasn’t necessary to speak another language to share an understanding with each other,” added Ruiz. “What I found is that we were all communicating in our love for God. We really are one in Christ, and it suffices us to share our lives.”
For Pamela, this is her first trip to Ohio, and attending Triennium at Purdue made the experience even more exciting.
“I have visited California, but this is my first time in Ohio, and anytime you travel to a new place you’re a little anxious and have some preconceptions about what you may find,” said Calan. “I haven’t experienced any of that because of the openness of the people who have received us here. I really enjoyed spending time with the other kids, especially my roommate at Triennium, Chloe Smith.
“We had such fun because she knows some Spanish and I know some English,” continued Calan. “Somehow through all the laughter, we were able to communicate with each other, which was very gratifying. It’s been quite a challenge for me to communicate in English because I’ve only been seriously studying it for six months. But the little bit I do know has really helped me a lot.”
So what did the two like best about Triennium?
“I am so grateful for the opportunity that God has provided me to get to know people from another culture and another place, and mostly grateful for the opportunity to attend Triennium,” said Calan. “Going to worship was so cool, there were almost 5,000 kids who were shouting and yelling ... it was like we were at a sporting event, but the enthusiasm was there for worship.”
Added Ruiz: “I loved the fellowship. I just find it really hard to wrap my head around the idea that I have friends that don’t speak my language, and aren’t from my town, but they are still my friends. The experience opened my eyes to different ways of living life, and offered opportunities that I don’t have in my town. When I go home, I will have a new perspective on life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.