The Defiance Area Youth for Christ recently received a grant of $5,454 from the Defiance Area Foundation (DAF) for office equipment for its new offices on East Second Street. Discussing the grant are Jim Williams (left), DAF trustee and grants committee member; and Brad Sisson, Youth for Christ executive director.
