DENVER — 2019 has been a year of celebration for Youth for Christ (YFC) in the United States, as the organization that shares the gospel message of Jesus Christ to middle school and high school youth observed its 75th anniversary.
Under the direction of Dan Wolgemuth, president/CEO, Youth for Christ embarked on an initiative to raise $45,000,000 to reach 1,000,000 kids across the country. With more than 160 chapters in thousands of locations in the U.S., YFC currently has raised/pledges of more than $36,000,000 toward the goal.
For Wolgemuth, who has led the organization since April 1, 2005, YFC has been a part of his life since he was young.
“My dad (Dr. Sam Wolgemuth), was the fifth president of Youth for Christ (from 1965-73), which coincided with my middle school and high school years,” said Wolgemuth, who spent 28 years in the corporate world before becoming YFC president/CEO. “Middle school through high school are the ages we cater to as an organization, 11-19, and the mission was very important to my dad.
“He was a sweet man who passed away before I took on this role,” added Wolgemuth. “This isn’t something I aspired to do, but as my time here has gone on, it’s become sweeter and sweeter. To do this is most humbling, and I’m so appreciative to God for leading me here, and for all the people here doing God’s work. I’m deeply grateful for this opportunity.”
YFC got its start in 1944 when Protestant evangelists began ministering to American youth, especially younger members of the U.S. Armed Forces. As the message grew and the movement began to spread, the name Youth for Christ was born. Chicago pastor Torrey Johnson was elected YFC’s first president, with Billy Graham serving as its first full-time evangelist. By the 1960s, the ministry had grown to more than 100 countries.
“Youth for Christ played a key role in the church in the late 1940s and 50s, and as a cultural movement, it really reinvigorated the church,” said Wolgemuth. “It truly was a work of God, and every strong revivalist at that time could be linked to Youth for Christ. As a national office, it’s our job to provide the marketing and training to local chapters to make the mission come true. That was true when we started, and it’s still true today.”
According to information at the organization’s website, every day at thousands of community centers, high schools, middle schools, juvenile institutions, coffee shops and local hangouts, and summer camps, YFC staff and volunteers meet with young people who need Jesus. The movement’s focus is multiplying fruitful and sustainable ministry sites across the country and the world.
YFC’s 5 Essentials for Fruitful and Sustainable Ministry Sites include:
• Widespread prayer: “We deliberately engage lots of Christians to intercede on behalf of the ministry site.”
• Loving relationships: “We consistently pursue lost kids and engage them in lifelong relationships with Jesus.”
• Faithful Bible teaching: “We accurately handle biblical truth, regularly coaching kids to apply it in their lives.”
• Collaborative community strategy: “We intentionally work together with local churches, agencies and other partners to provide sustainable youth and family ministry.”
• Adults who empower: “We strategically develop leaders to reach young people from every people group.”
In addition, all YFC USA staff, volunteers and board members, must affirm the organization’s Statement of Faith and allegiance with Jesus Christ. The statement is as follows:
• “We believe the Bible to be the inspired, the only infallible, authoritative Word of God.”
• “We believe that there is one God, eternally existent in three persons: Father, Son and Holy Spirit.”
• “We believe in the deity of our Lord Jesus Christ, in His virgin birth, in His sinless life, in His miracles, in His vicarious and atoning death through His shed blood, in His bodily resurrection, in His ascension to the right hand of the Father, and in His personal return in power and glory.”
• “We believe that for the salvation of lost and sinful people regeneration by the Holy Spirit is absolutely essential.”
• “We believe in the present ministry of the Holy Spirit by whose indwelling the Christian is enabled to live a godly life.”
• “We believe in the resurrection of both the saved and the lost; they that are saved unto the resurrection of life and they that are lost unto the resurrection of damnation.”
• “We believe in the spiritual unity of believers in Christ.”
“YFC unapologetically declares the message of hope in a relationship with Christ,” said Wolgemuth, who with his wife, Mary, have three married children and 10 grandchildren. “Our goal is to reach all youth, but especially those that don’t necessarily go to church. Our delivery system is a trust-built relationship between our staff and volunteers, and youth. It’s all about young people connecting with a mentor who shares the message of Christ.”
Closing in on 15 years overseeing the organization, Wolgemuth shared that YFC is wrapping up a 5-year strategic plan to make a push into larger cities and major metropolitan areas. He explained YFC’s purpose of sharing the message of Christ with youth will continue long into the future.
“We are already working on the next five to 10 years, seeing where the organization can grow to reach youth, and where we can strengthen what is already in place,” Wolgemuth said. “It’s been my mission over the last 14-plus years to develop deep relationships with the youth we serve, our partners, our staff and volunteers. Those relationships will always be part of the mission of bringing hope and peace through Jesus Christ.”
For more information about Youth for Christ, go to yfc.net.
