The Young Peoples Theater Guild is set for its first stage performance of the new year March 18-20 at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance. The play is entitled Sci-Fi Scenes and Monster Dreams and consists of seven scenes. Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. and limited seating is available for $5 at the door. Face masks are required and social distancing will be used. Shown rehearsing a scene entitled, 3 Heads are Better Than One are: Lilly Lawson (left), Carsen Greve (center) and Brock McDowell.

