Young People's Theatre Guild to present 'The Wizard of Oz'

The Young People’s Theatre Guild will present “The Wizard of Oz” Nov. 21-23 at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance. Shows will begin at 7:30 p.m., and doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door. Thirty students in grades 4-8 comprise the cast. Pictured taking part in a dress rehearsal Thursday are, from left: Gabe Fedele as the Tin Man, Dylan Johnson as the Scarecrow, Abigail Zachrich as Dorothy, Ali Diaw as the Cowardly Lion and Elliot Bauer as Toto.
