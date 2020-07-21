FLORIDA — A young girl was injured near here Tuesday afternoon during a bicycle-car collision.
According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at 3:17 p.m. in front of a residence at 17767 County Road Z, about one mile south of Florida.
The 6-year-old girl was taken by an air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, according to the sheriff's office. Her condition was unavailable Tuesday evening.
She was riding a bicycle which collided with a car on County Road Z.
The Florida-Flatrock Township Fire Department responded to the scene, along with Holgate EMS, while the sheriff's office handled the crash report and investigation.
First responders temporarily closed County Road Z to process the scene and provide the air ambulance with a landing zone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.