bicycle crash photo

Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

An air ambulance prepares to depart the scene of a bicycle/car crash Tuesday afternoon near Florida while a crew from Holgate EMS can be seen in the foreground. A 6-year-old girl was injured in front of a residence at 17767 County Road Z while riding a bicycle that collided with a car around 3:17 p.m.

FLORIDA — A young girl was injured near here Tuesday afternoon during a bicycle-car collision.

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at 3:17 p.m. in front of a residence at 17767 County Road Z, about one mile south of Florida.

The 6-year-old girl was taken by an air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, according to the sheriff's office. Her condition was unavailable Tuesday evening.

She was riding a bicycle which collided with a car on County Road Z.

The Florida-Flatrock Township Fire Department responded to the scene, along with Holgate EMS, while the sheriff's office handled the crash report and investigation.

First responders temporarily closed County Road Z to process the scene and provide the air ambulance with a landing zone.

Load comments