The Black Swamp Beekeepers Association (BSBA) wants to support young beekeepers though a scholarship program.
The program is open to members of 4-H, in school and between the ages of 12-18. It encourages the participation of a guardian, student, local association and mentor.
Selected applicants will receive woodenware and tools for two hives, a one-year membership to the Black Swamp Beekeepers Association, one year subscription to the Ohio State Beekeepers Association Hive Newsletter, free beginning internship classes in 2020 and more.
Applications and program information are available now, with the application deadline being Dec. 31. Winners will be announced Feb. 1.
For an application or more information, email blackswampbeekeepersassoc@yahoo.com or call 419-890-1711.
The scholarship program is sponsored through a collaboration with the BSBA, Pollination Sanctuary & Training Facility of Defiance County and Kaydee’s Bees & Honey.
