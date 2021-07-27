The Defiance Community Cultural Council (DCCC) has announced the start of the 2021-22 Young Audience Series beginning with a performance by Justin Roberts. Other events in the series are: The Magic of Eli, Opera on Wheels: “The Stylist of Seville,” TCT on Tour: “Nutcracker Rocks,” Madcap Puppets: “Jack and the Gentle Giant,” and Aaron Ziegler and Friends.
Justin Roberts appears on Aug.13, at 7 p.m. As his performances draw large crowds, this performance will be held outdoors at Triangle Park. Roberts is familiar to Defiance audiences. A Grammy nominee, Roberts has been described by USA Today as the best song writer in the family music scene. Roberts navigates the joys and sorrows of growing up as he dishes out whimsical rocking music for kids and parents.
On Sept. 18, the performance will be The Magic of Eli. This show features a second generation magician and one of magic’s hottest rising stars. Children will be amazed with the modern magic and movement in this show. The performance begins at 7 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Avenue.
Opera on Wheels returns to Defiance with Rossini’s “The Stylist of Seville.” This comic opera based on “The Barber of Seville” is adapted for kids and performed by members of the Toledo Opera. The plot focuses on Figara, the town stylist who happens to be in the middle of everyone’s schemes and plans. The performance is Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts.
On Dec. 4, at 7 p.m., TCT on Tour performs “Nutcracker Rocks.” Clara’s Christmas has not been the same since losing her father. A visit by her uncle helps when he gives her a magical nutcracker. Dancing, sword fights, and music lead Clara to the true meaning of Christmas. TCT will conduct an acting workshop at 4 p.m. on Dec. 4. The play and workshop will both be held at the Stroede Center for the Arts.
The Madcap Puppets presents a twist on the familiar fairy tale with its performance of “Jack and the Gentle Giant” on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts. With help from his talking beanstalk, Jack and his sons must tame the most despicable giant of them all.
Closing the Young Audience Series is Aaron Ziegler and Friends on May 6, at 7 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts. This group answers the question of how empty barrels go from being considered garbage to becoming one of the most recognized instruments in the world. This steel drum band concert includes a history of the drum and features calypso and soca music as well as jazz and American popular music.
All performances of the Young Audience Series are free and open to the public, but donations are welcomed at the door.
Sponsors of the Young Audience Series are the Rotary Club of Defiance and Defiance Public Library.
For information about these events and others, email dccc@defiancearts.org, call 419-784-3401, or visit facebook.com/defiancearts.
DCCC also sponsors Cinema at the Stroede on the second Saturday of each month, the Defiance Jazz Fest in conjunction with the Jazz Festival Committee, Bands & More, Sunday at the Stroede, and Music In Your Parks. Season brochures are available at the Stroede Center for the Arts, Kissner’s, and the Defiance Development and Visitor Bureau. The brochure can also be found on the DCCC website www.defiancearts.org.
DCCC is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.