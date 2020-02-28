Young 5s and kindergarten screenings will take place March 17 at Holy Cross Catholic School. Interested families can call the school office at 419-784-2021 to schedule a screening to have their child evaluated by a team of education professionals. Screenings are free, and enrollment is not required to have a screening conducted. Evaluations will include: vision, hearing, speech/language, motor skills and an academic assessment.

Holy Cross Catholic School of Defiance is now enrolling for the 2020-21 school year. This includes half-day, two days a week pre-kindergarten age 3 program, and half-day or full-day, three days a week pre-kindergarten age 4 program (must be 3 or 4 by Sept. 30, 2019), all-day every-day Young 5s program and kindergarten class.

Registration forms are available online at www.defianceholycross.org or families can register in person at the registration open house Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Holy Cross, 1745 S. Clinton St., Defiance. Holy Cross Catholic School serves students of all faith denominations ages 3 through fifth grade. For more information, go to defianceholycross.org.

Load comments