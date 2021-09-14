• Defiance County

Patriotic arts:

Defiance VFW Auxiliary Post 3360 has announced that they are participating in the Young American Patriotic Arts Award contest. All area students in grades 9-12 who are enrolled in public, private or a home school study program are eligible.

Deadline for entries is March 31, 2022. Digital work will not be accepted. Students wishing more information should contact their art teacher or counselor. There is also information available at www.vfwauxiliary.org.

