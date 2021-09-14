• Defiance County
Patriotic arts:
Defiance VFW Auxiliary Post 3360 has announced that they are participating in the Young American Patriotic Arts Award contest. All area students in grades 9-12 who are enrolled in public, private or a home school study program are eligible.
Deadline for entries is March 31, 2022. Digital work will not be accepted. Students wishing more information should contact their art teacher or counselor. There is also information available at www.vfwauxiliary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.