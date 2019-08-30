The Defiance VFW Auxiliary Post 3360 will take part in the next American Patriotic Arts Award Contest. Any area student attending a public, private or home school is eligible to participate.
Each entry will be judged on concept originality, presentation, and idea expressed in relation to patriotism, clarity of ideas, design technique and impact of the work. No digital work will be accepted. The deadline date for local entries is March 31, 2020.
The national winner will receive a $15,000 scholarship, a plaque and a paid trip for two to visit the VFW Auxiliary’s national convention, where the work will be on display. The entry also will be on the auxiliary’s magazine cover and website.
Those wishing more information may contact www.vfwauxiliary.com, their school art teachers and counselors, or patriotic arts chairman Roxanne Brown at 419-782-4537.
