Every fall, the Defiance Area Foundation sponsors “Clothes for Kids” to provide new shoes and outfits for elementary age school children from financially challenges homes in Defiance County.
Having a nice outfit is important for kids to feel good about themselves and their appearance.
All Defiance County elementary schools, public and parochial, participate except Fairview, which has Central Shares program.
The school guidance counselors provide size information, but not the name of each child.
There are two ways to help:
• take the size information to community volunteers, who then have a few weeks to shop. The outfit typically includes new tennis or athletic shoes, jeans or pants, a jacket or hoodie, shirt, socks, and underwear.
• If community members prefer not to shop, a donation can be made (in any amount) to Defiance Area Foundation – Clothes for Kids. Their shoppers will do the shopping for you. The estimated average cost per child is $125.
In 2020, the initiative supported more than 270 students countywide with a total benefit to the community of $41,200 (this included $18,000 in cash donations used to purchase clothing).
Also in 2020, the project provided face masks emergency supplies of extra clothing items. Since inception in 2016 we have helped over 900 local elementary school children.
The 2021 Clothes for Kids drive began in August and continues into September. Monetary donations can be made to The Defiance Area Foundation to benefit clothes for kids.
If you wish to purchase an outfit this year, please e-mail deficlothesforkids@gmail.com to be added to the mailing list or call Katie Groff-Held, 773-426-6977. Find more information on Facebook, Clothes for Kids – Defiance Area Foundation.
