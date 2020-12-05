YMCA memberships
Photo courtesy of DAF

Holy Cross Catholic School recently received a grant of $6,625 from The Defiance Area Foundation to assist with YMCA memberships for their students and staff. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Holy Cross is forced to dedicate half their gym space for a permanent cafeteria. Discussing the grant are Rich Seward (left), executive director of the YMCA; Braxton Sowder – Holy Cross kindergarten student; and Terry Melton, Defiance Area Foundation trustee/secretary.

