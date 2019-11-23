YMCA grant

The Defiance Area YMCA recently received a grant of $25,000 from the Defiance Area Foundation (DAF) making the total commitment over the last four years $100,000. This grant helped to fund the equipment and building project for the recent remodeling and renovations at the YMCA including weight room, locker rooms, aerobic room and other facility enhancements. Discussing the grant are Anne Murray, DAF board president, and Rich Seward, YMCA executive director. This grant was funded in part by the DAF Community Fund, along with the Beane, Brose, Hench, Kaemming, Schmenk, Smart and Wahl Family Unrestricted Funds.
