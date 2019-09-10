YMCA celebrates completed renovations

Pictured Saturday morning cutting the ribbon to celebrate the completion of renovations at the Defiance Area YMCA are (from left): Defiance Mayor Mike McCann, Clay Crates, YMCA executive director Rich Seward, Kyle Brownlee and Floyd Culver. The ribbon-cutting ceremony preceded a free open house — featuring games, giveaways, a scavenger hunt and more — held at the facility.
