A total of 18 Youth Engaged Leadership and Philanthropy (YELP) students, and their families, helped plant nine trees at Lily Creek Farms in rural Defiance Sunday.
The trees planted included, Norway Spruce, Macintosh Apple and Cypress. This is the first planting of trees through a NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) Stewardship Grant written by Julie Houck, a teacher at Defiance Elementary School, and run through the Defiance Dream Center.
The grant is called, Planting Roots in our Community-Leaving a Legacy Behind! The goal of the grant is to reduce carbon sequestration by planting more than 100 trees. This is the first of other plantings around the Defiance area, with the next focus at Defiance City Schools.
Jami Young of Lily Creek Farms shared with Houck last June, that some of trees had died along the sensory trail on the farm and needed to be replaced.
Houck, who reached out to YELP to be a part of this project, said: “The students will go back to Lily Creek Farm in May to experience a field trip and to be able to measure the trees that were planted.”
After the trees were planted, the students were given a tour of Lily Creek Farms and got to meet all the animals.
Said Young: “I’m just overwhelmed and am so pleased for the work done on the farm.”
