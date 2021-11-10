A youth group sought — and received — support from Defiance City Council for a hydrant painting project Tuesday night.
Two youngsters from the Defiance Area Foundation's Youth Engaged Leadership and Philanthropy (YELP) program (twins Trig and Finn Tingle) spoke to council about the endeavor during council's regular Tuesday meeting.
Council also approved four legislative items, including one which allows a change order on the city's building demolition project on Clinton Street (see related story).
The Tingle brothers proposed painting fire hydrants in the city parks with an "industrial enamel in various colors." They want to start with a hydrant in Kingsbury Park as a trial.
A Defiance High School student would do the painting, according to the Tingles, who smoothly alternated back and forth in addressing council during their presentation Tuesday.
They told council the cost for the trial painting would be $245.59 with paint purchased from Defiance's Sherwin Williams store on North Clinton Street. However, they believe this would cover three hydrants.
The money would be raised through donations, they indicated.
Other hydrants might be painted later if the city approves the trial, the boys noted, utilizing "patriotic themes."
They explained that painting would occur in spring or summer 2022, assuming council provides approval.
Council was supportive of the initiative, passing a motion directing the law director to draw up legislation allowing work to proceed.
Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt noted the boys' previous success in raising funds for a zipline at Defiance Elementary School.
"They're up to the task," he said.
Several council members complimented the boys on their presentation.
And Mayor Mike McCann said the city's fire chief (Bill Wilkins) is "perfectly comfortable" with the hydrant painting proposal.
The boys thanked council for their attention and provided a packet of information on their proposal.
