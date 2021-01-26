At its December meeting, the Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities took the opportunity to recognize Shirley Colon (center). She became involved with the board of DD first as a teacher with Happy Time School, then as a board member of the founding board of Triangular Processing Inc. and finally for the last 12 years as a board of DD member. She also was a teacher of children with disabilities for more than 30 years. Superintendent Beth Friess and Mike Oricko, board president, are pictured with Colon, thanking her for over 50 years of service to individuals with developmental disabilities and their families.
