Defiance City Schools hosted its 33rd annual support staff recognition dinner last week. Recognized for 10 years of service were, in front: Curtis Aldrich, Michelle Scott (center) and Lisa Fackler. And in back, Becky Linebrink (left), Marissa Jordan (center) and Rosanne Rickabaugh.
