FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Many people graduate high school with a dream they hope to follow throughout their lives.
Sherwood resident Chief Warrant Officer Five Mark Meyer, 53, a 1984 Fairview High School graduate, is one of the fortunate few who has done just that.
On Nov. 1, Meyer will officially retire from the United States Army following a 35-year career going back to the post-Vietnam era. “I knew I always wanted to do something with the Army when I was a young kid,” he said. “Being an Army aviator was a dream of mine, so I just chased it.”
Completing basic training in August 1984, Meyer graduated flight school in 1989 at the Army Aviation Center, Fort Rucker, Ala., as a UH-1 Huey/UH-60 Blackhawk assault pilot. He possesses a bachelor’s degree in professional aeronautics with a minor in business and safety from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1999.
Chasing his dream of being in the military involved being “just about everywhere,” including eight years overseas serving in places as diverse as Korea, Germany, Afghanistan and Iraq. “It was just past the Vietnam era (when I joined),” he said, “and then we had the Cold War going on.”
During his time in the armed services, Meyer participated in Operation Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, Inherent Resolve, and many other contingency missions directed by the National Command Authority. He also was hand-selected as the fourth United States Army Special Operations Aviation Command (Airborne) Command Chief Warrant Officer from 2016-2018. He also was chosen as the Second United States Special Operations Command (Airborne) CCWO.
He has logged more than 8,000 rotary wing and fixed wing flight hours, 1,500 hours flown under night vision goggles, and 2,500 hours of combat or imminent danger flight time.
With 35 years in the armed services, including the past 30 as a warrant officer, Meyer said there never was a time when he felt that his end was near. “The Army does quite well at doing the right thing,” he said. “There was never too much of a risk.
“There’s always a flash of panic,” he admitted, “but it’s more after (the incident) when you get to think about it more. You’re so focused while it’s happening, you don’t think about it (at the time).”
Has the military changed much between Meyer’s joining and now?
“It’s a completely different organization today from when I joined,” he said. “When I joined, we still had a lot of Vietnam-era soldiers, and they had a different focus. Then there was the building of the military under President (Ronald) Reagan, and then the downsizing after President (George) Bush.”
Later still, he said, “We became an army for the terrorist fight. The army adjusts to what the U.S. needs to help the world.”
In some respects, he added, the military hasn’t changed at all. “The culture is the same,” he noted. “How the Army works inside. Strong, great Americans doing their jobs.”
With Meyer still healthy and active, why does he need to retire? “In the Army, you can serve as a warrant officer for a maximum of 30 years,” he said. “By law, I’ve served the maximum amount of time I can as a warrant officer.”
He pauses fractionally. “But I’m ready to retire.”
Retirement, however, does not mean Meyer plans to take things easy. He already has a job at Fort Bragg, working as a pilot for the U.S. Army Special Operations Flight Company. “I’ll be flying some planes for them,” he said.
He also plans to spend more time with his wife of 32 years, the former Melissa Patterson, a graduate of Tinora High School. “We’re high school sweethearts,” he said proudly. “I was a senior and she was a sophomore; a mutual friend introduced us.”
He hopes as well to become more involved with the other aspects of life which a military career tends to interrupt. “We’re having our 35th high school reunion this weekend,” he said with a trace of regret in his voice. “I can’t make it back (for it).”
Today the Meyers reside at Fort Bragg with their son, Maxwell, and exchange student, Anna Georges. They also have three daughters, Amanda Meyer, Madison Meyer and Morgan Lohoefer, and a son-in-law, CW2 Kevin Lohoefer.
And while no one knows exactly what the future holds, one thing is clear: Meyer is every bit as proud of his time in the military as he was when he first entered basic training.
“I would do it all over again in a heartbeat,” he said. “It’s a great career.”
