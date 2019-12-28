July 2
Ground was broken on phase I of the Paulding Soccer Complex. Crews from Ben Kauser Excavating began moving ground on the driveway and parking lot area of the new complex at Lela McGuire Jeffery Park.
Phase I included 200 additional parking spots, extending the existing driveway south of the baseball fields, sidewalks to both the ballfields and the soccer commons area and five soccer fields.
July 11
The Defiance outdoor refreshment area (DORA) kicked off in downtown Defiance. The DORA permits alcoholic beverages — served in special cups by downtown businesses — to be consumed within a designated public area.
July 19
Tinora Elementary School principal Nicole Wells was named superintendent of Northeastern Local Schools. Wells will start in her new role Jan. 1 following the Dec. 31 retirement of longtime superintendent Jim Roach.
July 21
A violent thunderstorm caused damage to several properties east of Malinta and took down several utility poles.
The late-afternoon storm completely destroyed a barn on Henry County Road 8, damaged a second barn near there and tossed several large tree limbs onto the roof of the home on the property.
July 25
An additional $200,000 in grant funding was secured by the city of Napoleon for street work on American Road.
The Transportation Improvement District (TID) grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation was to fund engineering for the $3 million project, which includes road reconstruction from Industrial Drive to Oakwood Avenue, and on Oakwood Avenue to Freedom Drive.
July 26
The Defiance Area Buskerfest kicked off in downtown Defiance. Numerous area musicians gathered downtown to entertain the crowd. Food vendors were on site and the Defiance outdoor refreshment area (DORA) was in full effect.
Aug. 1
Approximately 110 motorcycles and several automobiles participated in a tribute ride to honor fallen solider Brandon Kreischer of Stryker. Kreischer, 20, died in Tarin Kowt, Afghanistan, as a result of wounds sustained in a combat-related incident.
Aug. 10
The outline of Defiance's new Purple Heart Bridge began to emerge. In recent weeks, the concrete columns that supported the new structure being built by Great Lakes Construction Co. of Medina went up, and were visible from Fort Street and elsewhere.
Aug. 11
Favorable weather aided the 225th anniversary of Fort Defiance's construction this weekend at the city's fort grounds. An estimated 400-500 people attended the weekend's events, which included re-enactments, period music, weapons demonstrations and more.
Aug. 17
The Defiance County Fair kicked off with the crowning of the junior fair court. Crowned queen was Jenna Baldwin of Ayersville, and Garrett Bennett of Sherwood was named king.
Aug. 19
Hobby Lobby celebrated the grand opening of its Defiance location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The craft and home-decor store is located at 1500 N. Clinton St., near U.S. 24 in the building formerly occupied by Sears. It was the company's 32nd Ohio location.
Aug. 24
More than 200 cars entered the Maumee Valley Car Club's annual show in downtown Defiance, with a 1972 Chevrolet Nova taking the top award.
The car club took entries from 10 a.m.-noon, packing Clinton Street with classic vehicles from Second to Fifth streets, and on adjacent areas of Third and Fourth streets.
Aug. 29
The River Rock Rivalry kicked off the high school football season for Defiance and Napoleon at Defiance's Fred J. Brown Stadium. The annual season-opening contest was won this year by Napoleon, 21-13, with the Wildcats capturing the coveted River Rock trophy.
