March 1
Things are going so well at the Black Swamp Beekeepers Association’s (BSBA) new pollinator sanctuary on county-owned property in Tiffin Township that the group requested permission to build a training facility there.
Association officials made the inquiry during a county commissioners’ meeting. Commissioners also discussed a planned storm safe room at Camp Lakota.
March 3
Defiance was listed in the top 100 micropolitans by Site Selection magazine for 2018.
The city ranked eighth in the nation for micropolitan areas (cities with a population of 10,000-50,000), with nine economic development projects for the year. The rankings of cities around the state were announced during a news conference at the National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo.
March 8
The Defiance City Board of Education voted to enter into contract negotiations with Defiance High School principal Bob Morton to become the next superintendent. After ratification by both parties, Morton took over upon the retirement of current superintendent Mike Struble during the summer. Struble served the district since August 2006.
March 17
A ceremony for the new Tinora Middle School/High School project was held in the high school gymnasium with grades 2-12 in attendance, as well as staff, parents and community members. Following the program, a groundbreaking was held outdoors.
March 18
Napoleon's city leaders hired a new finance director during a Napoleon City Council meeting. Kent Seemann, 44, Deshler, was chosen to fill the position. Seemann was formerly treasurer of Holgate Local Schools.
March 21
Napoleon Area City Schools hired a new superintendent to replace Dr. Stephen Fogo, who announced his retirement in December.
Chosen from a list of 18 applicants was Erik Belcher, who had served as superintendent at Fayette Local Schools. Belcher was offered a three-year contract, from Aug. 1, 2019-July 31, 2021.
March 26
Three people who have made a difference in the city of Defiance were chosen to be inducted into the Defiance City Hall of Fame as part of the festivities on the eve of the annual Lilac Festival.
City historian Randy Buchman relayed that those chosen by the hall of fame committee this year were Leslie Brooke, Evelyn (Lehman) Ryan and Robert Switzer. The trio were honored on May 10 at the Stroede Center for the Arts. Contributing to the induction ceremony were Defiance High School government students, under the supervision of instructor Hans Zipfel.
April 3
State legislators in both chambers of the Ohio General Assembly approved legislation raising the state's gas tax.
The two-year transportation legislation went to Gov. Mike Dewine's office for signature. The bill become effective on July 1. DeWine asked for an 18-cent increase to offset a budget deficit at the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), while the final bill settled on 10.5 cents for gas and 19 cents for diesel fuel.
April 10
A Henry County restaurant sustained heavy damage this morning from a massive fire.
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters from five area departments were called to the Log Cabin Tavern, T-464 County Road 3, Liberty Center, after two nearby residents spotted the flames at 4:04 a.m. and called emergency personnel.
April 12
Defiance’s new splash park was being readied to open for its first full season in May.
The facility — located in Bronson Park where a pool once stood — opened May 1. The park, which opened from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. each day, is operated by an automatic timer, according to Defiance city director of service Rob Cereghin.
April 28
The public was invited to take a look inside Napoleon’s newly rehabilitated water treatment plant during an open house held at the facility, 527 Welsted St.
Council voted in 2014 to renovate the city’s existing plant, built in the mid-1960s, rather than construct a new one. Updates to the facility, which included a transition from lime-soda ash softening to membrane softening (nanofiltration), marked the largest capital improvement project in Napoleon’s history.
