BRYAN — A grassroots campaign to show support for God, the Constitution and the United States of America through yard signs is picking up steam throughout northwest Ohio and beyond.
“It’s not for profit and the purpose of it is to speak to the state of our country,” explained Bryan resident Kathie Roth, one of the leaders of the campaign. “To encourage hope and positive actions and to show our love for God and our country.”
The signs were designed by a small group of volunteers and are available at cost for $7. The original order for 200 yard signs was soon expanded to a total of 1,000 signs and, according to Roth, those are already spoken for.
“The way that (this all) came about it that...I belong to a prayer group, we’ve been together for 26 years and we pray a lot for our country,” said Roth. “We just felt like there is so much negativity out there right now — so many things that we see that can be discouraging or disheartening — and in prayer, literally, I just felt very called to take some type of action. I wanted it to be something that was short, positive and with a unifying message.”
Roth then presented her idea to some of the members of her prayer group who were onboard with the idea. So Roth, along with Laura Priest, Sue Arend and Rita Diaz bounced around several ideas before settling on the yard signs.
“Those were the first three that came onboard, but as I shard this idea with other people, I really can’t think of any negative that we’ve gotten back so far,” said Roth. “It’s just like people were waiting for something like this because this message has been so well received.”
The yard signs are now being distributed throughout the region, including Defiance, Bryan and Edgerton. Roth was set to meet with a man from Glandorf this week to start the campaign in the Glandorf area.
Roth reiterated that the $7 charge per sign is just to cover costs.
“If I could have given them away I would have, because it is just the message that’s important. ‘Stand for God, the Constitution and the USA,’ that’s what is on the hearts of so many people,” said Roth. “I feel that if we put God first, the rest of this will fall into place.
“As people have seen these signs, they don’t just order one...they might order 10 or 20 or 30 and then they distribute them and are reimbursed by these people who buy them,” explained Roth. “We have some signs going to Texas now and into Michigan. I’m just hoping that this is something that can spread and just be positive for people.”
For more information on the yard sign campaign, or to order signs, contact: Kathie Roth 419-519-3392; Heather Miller 419-399-4749; or Mike Westrick 419-784-9125.
