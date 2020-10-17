Yang & Olivia will perform in the Moats Enterprises Sunday at the Stroede classical concert series on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance.
Masks are required by guests for this musical performance.
Tickets for Sunday at the Stroede are $15. Due to COVID-19, the Stroede Center has limited seating capacity.
Concert goers are required to purchase tickets in advance. This will help avoid disappointing and turning attendees away at the door.
To get tickets, email dccc@defiancearts.org or call 419-784-3401.
Additional ticket information can be found on the Defiance Arts Facebook page also.
Prior to the evening performance, Yang & Olivia will present “Dances from Different Cultures” at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The duo will perform highlights from the evening program and talk about the different types of dances.
Yang and Olivia were both students at the University of Cincinnati when they first met. Yang was a sought-after violinist and prodigy from China. Olivia was an accomplished pianist.
Their lives coincided when Yang was asked by Olivia to turn pages for her at a performance. They fell in love, married and have continued to perform together as a couple.
Yang has performed as a soloist with leading orchestras such as the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. Winning the Twelfth International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow and a first prize winner of China’s National Violin Competition, Yang’s virtuosity has been described by The New York Times as “a scorching performance.”
Olivia, in addition to touring with Yang, has appeared as a soloist with various groups such as the Highland Park Strings. She has served as staff pianist at the Aspen Music Festival, as well as artist faculty/performer in Brazil and Portugal. She co-founded the Yang & Olivia Foundation to provide cultural exchange via music between China and the United States.
The programs of Yang & Olivia feature combinations of Chinese music and Western classical. They have traveled and performed throughout the United States, China, Portugal, Brazil and Taiwan.
This concert is sponsored by Moats Enterprises, the family of Keith and Mary Tustison, and the Richard M. Small family.
The concert series is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council. DCCC is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.
DCCC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation.
As guidelines are changing almost weekly, updates on upcoming events may be found on its website, Facebook facebook.com/defiancearts and its upcoming events newsletter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.