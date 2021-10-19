Yang & Olivia will open the Moats Enterprises Sunday at the Stroede classical concert series at 7 p.m., Oct. 24 at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance.
Yang and Olivia were both students at the University of Cincinnati when they first met. Yang was a sought after violinist and prodigy from China. Olivia was an accomplished pianist. Their lives coincided when Yang was asked by Olivia to turn pages for her at a performance. They fell in love, married and have continued to perform together as a couple.
Yang has performed as a soloist with leading orchestras such as the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. Winning the Twelfth International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow and a first prize winner of China’s National Violin Competition, Yang’s virtuosity has been described by The New York Times as “a scorching performance.”
Olivia, in addition to touring with Yang, has appeared as a soloist with various groups such as the Highland Park Strings. She has served as staff pianist at the Aspen Music Festival, as well as artist faculty/performer in Brazil and Portugal. She co-founded the Yang & Olivia Foundation to provide cultural exchange via music between China and the United States.
The programs of Yang & Olivia feature combinations of Chinese music and Western classical. They have traveled and performed throughout the United States, China, Portugal, Brazil and Taiwan.
Tickets for Sunday at the Stroede are $15 and are available at the door. To order tickets in advance, email dccc@defiancearts.org or call 419-784-3401. Tickets are also now available for purchase online at www.defiancearts.org.
Due to the rise in COVID cases, the Stroede Center has made the decision to require all employees to wear masks at all events and it is requested that audience members wear a mask as well.
This concert is sponsored by Moats Enterprises, the family of Keith and Mary Tustison, and the Richard M. Small family. The concert series is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council. DCCC is proud to be supported by the Ohio Arts Council.
