Over the course of the past three years, the leadership of Xperience Church in Defiance scoured the Defiance area for a space to make their own.
The church, which conducted services at the Defiance Area YMCA for the past seven years, had grown to the point that lead pastors Kyle and Justeina Brownlee knew a move was needed. Over the course of the past three years, the leadership looked at more than 30 locations, before finding the right fit.
That right fit is the former Elder-Beerman location at Northtowne Mall in Defiance. Following nearly nine months of demolition and construction, the church officially opened its doors on the 45,000-square-foot facility, that features an industrial design and many spaces for its large membership.
“Having our own space was something that we worked on for three years,” said Kyle. “We’ve been on this journey for a while, with our heart set on repurposing an existing building in the community. As it turned out, none of the other properties were big enough or weren’t affordable. We got a phenomenal deal here, and the mall ownership was willing to work with us from the very beginning, every step of the way.”
Added Justeina: “Of course space and parking are the two biggest of the biggest factors when it comes to choosing a location, and this location had both.”
Justeina explained that no matter where the church found a home, it was going to hold true to the four things it sees as its mission as a church:
• To help people know God.
• To help people find freedom.
• To help people discover their purpose.
• To help people make a difference.
“This building allows us to do that even more effectively,” said Justeina.
Kyle explained that conversations with the mall ownership began six months before signing a lease agreement in March. He shared that the former Sears location was something he inquired about, but ultimately the former Elder-Beerman space was agreed upon. Demolition began in March, with volunteers from the church putting in 20,000 hours to help save money.
The church worked with Jerry Overmier of Beilharz Architects of Defiance, general contractor Rudolph Libbe of Toledo, Fitzenrider of Defiance for HVAC services, Woolace Electric of Stryker, while also partnering with the Defiance Dream Center and Northwest State Community College to have Servant Builders work on the project.
In addition, the industrial feel and spaces were designed by CIVIL Creative of Atlanta.
The church itself features a large worship auditorium, with state of the art sound and lighting systems and a seating capacity of 795, a cafe, an open lobby area with seating, a connections area, a large children’s space and office space.
“As far as design, we wanted something clean and simple,” said Kyle. “When you walk in the front or back doors, you know where the worship space is, you know where the cafe is, you know where the kids space is and you know where the bathrooms are located. We wanted the lobby to be big, because we want a lot of relationships and friendships to be built in that space ... we want people to come and become a real community here.
“One of the most important factors was we wanted it to be safe for our kids,” continued Kyle. “Our kids area was designed so that there’s one way in and one way out, so that it’s safe and secure. Parents can drop their kids off knowing they will have fun, but be safe. We have 52 security cameras in the building, and we have kids check-in and check-out teams that make sure kids aren’t leaving by themselves or with someone they shouldn’t leave with.”
The cost for the project was more than $2 million, with final numbers still being tallied. The pastors shared the church paid 97% of those costs right away.
“The good thing about being portable for seven years, is that we were able to save in order to do this,” said Justeina.
Said Kyle: “We paid for 97% of this, and it will be paid in full, soon. When we approached the church about the cost of this project, everyone’s eyes got really big, but when we told them we had already raised 90% of what we needed, everyone cheered. We told them we’ve been planning for this, we’ve been good stewards with our money, and that we’ve always operated in the black as a church.
“During this process, we learned that if we had tried to build from scratch what we did here, it would have cost us three times as much,” added Kyle.
When asked what it felt like to see this project come to its completion, after all the hard work, Kyle didn’t hesitate when he said: “It’s surreal ... we’re very happy with the way it turned out, we think it’s amazing and we have so many people to thank for making this happen.
“Our people did all the demo themselves, saving us hundreds of thousands of dollars, we truly had more than 20,000 volunteer hours in this project,” added Kyle. “Being portable for seven years, our people were used to setting up and tearing down every week, and when we said we were going to renovate this space, we had hundreds of people tell us, ‘Let’s go.’ There were so many people who were so passionate about this.”
Being located in the mall is something the church leadership has embraced as well. They recently made an effort to show their neighbors they care.
“We had a lot of fun on ‘Black Friday’ when we took survival kits to all the stores in the mall, just to introduce ourselves,” said Justeina. “We took snacks, energy drinks and some other things to show them we’re excited to be their neighbor, we support them, and that we want to help make this place better. It’s really our heart to partner with the other stores and help them in any way that we can.”
What pleases Justeina most, however, is that new space or not, the mission of the church remains the same.
“There was no slowing down because the mission was still the same, building or no building,” said Justeina. “Our mission has always been for people who have never had an encounter with God, to be able to walk in, sit down and experience what it means to have an experience with God. It happened that first Sunday, in fact, we had more people than we’ve ever had in a service, holidays included.”
Said Kyle: “People come in here and say, ‘Look what we’re a part of, look what we helped do.’ That first service (on Dec. 1), our people had tears in their eyes, there was a lot of gratitude, and people saying, ‘Look at what God did.’ We might live in a small community, but we feel like God said, ‘Why not Defiance? Why can’t we do something like this here?’ It’s our plan to be here a long, long time.”
Service times for Xperience Church at its new location are 9 and 11 a.m., with leadership keeping an eye on whether or not a third service will be needed. For more information about the church, go to xchurch.tv.
