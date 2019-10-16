MALINTA — In next month’s election, Malinta Mayor Terry Wulff is being challenged for his seat by current Councilman Curtis Badgley.
Badgley, a local truck driver, was appointed in 2016 to fill a vacated council seat, then elected the following year for a term that continues to 2021.
Incumbent Wulff has served as mayor of Malinta for a total of eight years, having been re-elected back into the position in 2017.
Both named lowering water rates for the village as top priorities.
Profiles of candidates for mayor of Malinta follow:
Terry Wulff
Age: 54
Address: 202 Monroe St. (village resident for 48 years)
Education: 1984 graduate, Patrick Henry High School
Family: wife, Deb (married 29 years); daughters, Kelsey (27), Alexis (24) and Haley (22).
Occupation: Imperial Clevite/Tenneco (30+ years)
Previous work: United States Marine Corps (6 years), volunteer firefighter (12 years), emergency medical technician (12 years)
Previous political offices: Malinta Village Council (10 years), council president (4 years), mayor (8 years)
Reason for seeking office: To continue to serve the community, using my knowledge of current issues to help improve Malinta for all.
Top goals: Have the library back in the village (work with library board and local entities to return a library to the community), fiscal responsibility — push council to do more with less — and water rates: continue to negotiate with Napoleon to get a lower cost of water and with the Board of Public Affairs (BPA) to have the funds in our water fund, while trying to keep costs down for village customers.
Curtis Badgley
Age: 58
Address: 400 Monroe Court
Education: 1980 graduate, Patrick Henry High School
Family: daughter, son, five grandchildren
Occupation: local truck driver (40 years)
Previous political offices: Malinta Village Council (4 years)
Reason for seeking office: To better meet my constituents’ needs. My experience on council has prepared me to take the next step to serve the community at a higher position of authority.
Top goals: Working on reasonable water rates (work with the BPA), working to address constituent concerns (talk with the public) and open communication with council and community — get everyone to work together.
