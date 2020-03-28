HAVILAND — Wayne Trace senior Kylie Pfeiffer’s painting, Double Vision, has been selected as one of the top works in the state as part of the 2020 Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition.
The Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition, now in its 15th year, is dedicated to the educational and artistic advancement of talented young people in the state. The exhibition is open to all of Ohio’s 1,112 high schools, both public and private, chartered by the Ohio Department of Education.
The purpose of the exhibition is to provide all budding young artists of the state with opportunities to advance their talent, whether that be through scholarships or simply experiencing the process of entering their work in a competition.
The exhibition encourages an appreciation for the arts throughout Ohio, and reflects the quality of art instruction and talent which exist in the state.
Meanwhile, Pfeiffer received recognition in the Scholastic Art competition both last year and this year, was selected as an Ohio Art Education Association Emerging artist in 2019, and had a work chosen as a regional selection for the Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibit last year. Double Vision, may be exhibited in Columbus, depending on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Double Vision may also be the second work Pfeiffer will have shown at the state level, along with exhibiting pieces regionally at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, the Wassenberg Art Center in Van Wert, the U.S. House of Representatives Show in Toledo, the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne and Huntington University in Huntington, Ind.
In addition, Pfeiffer is working on the final pieces for her AP portfolio submission in May. She plans on majoring in art therapy at Bowling Green State University this fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.