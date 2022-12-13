HAVILAND — Curriculum updates and student accomplishments rounded out the final meeting of the year on Monday night for the school board here.
Concerning curriculum Tim Manz reported that the administration is looking over three options for dyslexia training for the staff: (1) the free modules from the Ohio Department of Education; (2) the 30- to 100-hour Orton Gillingham courses; and (3) Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) a two-year program. Superintendent Paul Jones said that a decision has not yet been made on the options.
"We have yet to make a decision but expect one before break on what training we will utilize to get our staff trained," he clarified.
Manz also reported that English-language arts testing has been completed for the third-graders. Currently end of course (EOC) retakes are underway in the high school. He thanked all who had helped manage the state testing.
High School Principal Mike Myers said that Friday's professional development focused on using artificial intelligence in the classroom. In his report, Myers said that the You Science Career Aptitude training is a new program that school districts are using to help students create "hyper-personalized pathways".
"It uses proprietary artificial intelligence to uncover student aptitudes," said Myers. "It then connects these aptitudes to careers and educational pathways designed to help students find relevance in school and confidence beyond."
He also said that 150+ art students were involved in 2-D and 3-D projects and reported about a few of them who had received recognition for their work.
"Exhibiting in this fall's Purdue Fort Wayne high school art show ... were Luke Stouffer, Mallory Moore and Kara Stoller," he said. "Currently exhibiting works at Otterbein University's 4th Annual High School show are Meara Rager (two works), Kathleen Stoller and Luke Stouffer. Also earning honors in COSI Columbus' Pterosaurs Flyers design competition was Meara Rager, bringing her total to three works of art currently being shown in Columbus."
Art students at the high school also worked with the art robot which is also used to line the football field.
In other news, the board:
• heard that Holiday Break begins Dec. 21 and students return Jan. 3.
• accepted the resignation of Alexis Dunn as JH/HS cheer adviser; hired Hayleigh McDaniels as high school cheer advisor at 100% and junior high cheer advisor at 75%.
• approved a quote of $35,800 for X-tek to upgrade and repair Payne and Grover Hill elementary schools' PA systems.
• commended the newest members of the Wayne Trace National Honor Society: Kacy Hornish, Melanie Dunham, Meara Rager, Olivia Meraz, Laryssa Whitman, Kyren Karhoff, Kyle Stoller, KatieAnna Baumle, Kaitlin Slade, Brenna Thomas, Hudson Myers, Emma Laukhuf, Eli Stuart, Caitlyn Thomas, Briley Coffman, Meg Thompson, Nathaniel Guyton and Raelyn Schweinsberg.
• recognized the winners of the Payne American Legion Americanism test: Anna Meraz and Luke Stouffer, sophomores; Olivia Meraz and Kyle Stoller, juniors; and Kiara Bahena and Evan Crosby, seniors.
• heard report from Grover Hill elementary that the Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports (PBIS) handbook was adopted and is being implemented.
• established Jan. 9, 2023, at 6 p.m. for the organizational meeting of the board. President Pro-tempore for the meeting will be xxxxxx
