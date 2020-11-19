Two members of the Wayne Trace Robotics team, junior Kyle Klinker and freshman Eli Stuart, have been competing in the BEST Robotics Minecraft challenge for the past six weeks. Through hard work, problem solving and patience, Klinker and Stuart placed first in the region. They will join the rest of the robotics team in a variety of other BEST Robotics virtual competitions next week. Here, Stuart is shown honing his skills.
