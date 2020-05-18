As Ohio gradually reopens the state and more people visit public businesses and areas, masks have taken on an extra importance in daily life as the world deals with the continuing coronavirus outbreak.
For Madilyn Brigner, the opportunity to help was too much to pass up.
The 2019 Wayne Trace High School graduate and current Bowling Green State University student has been making protective cloth masks since March when the pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home orders first started affecting the area.
Brigner has been donating the masks, only accepting freewill donations to offset the costs of the fabric and elastic, having produced about 500 masks to this point. The former Raider and current Defiance resident completed her first year as an apparel merchandising and product development major at BGSU, putting two passions together.
Over the past few months, however, a new opportunity to help out had caught Brigner's attention.
The masks obviously cover an individual's mouth but for those who are hearing impaired, reading lips can be a vital tool to interacting with others. To aid in that, Brigner has now started sewing masks with a clear vinyl portion in the center to show a person's mouth but still protect it.
"I know I hadn't thought about it before and one of my friends asked if there was anything I could do," explained Brigner. "They were having trouble communicating with their deaf brother and I had seen people had started making masks like that. I use the same fabric as I would for a regular mask but then I sew in a square of a clear vinyl shower curtain."
"It's just good to help people, it's not about the money," said Brigner. "I love to sew and I had heard about the shortage of masks. My mom had posted a picture on Facebook of a couple I'd made and after that people had asked me to make them some too.
"Since I've started making them, I've been pretty busy," Brigner added with a laugh.
Brigner noted that the best way to reach out about getting a mask is through her personal Facebook page.
"I'll definitely keep doing it," she explained. "It's helped me constantly sewing. People keep reaching out to me. I'm still accepting orders and I'm not going back to work right now, so this is good training for me and a way to help out."
