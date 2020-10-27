Wayne Trace High School hosted a Fine Arts Festival and a choir and band concert on Saturday evening, with students displaying art projects prior to the choir and band performing in the high school gymnasium. The evening was an enjoyable night for all in attendance at all three events. Shown here is the Wayne Trace choir during the concert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.