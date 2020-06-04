The altered awards ceremony for the Friends of the Defiance Public Library Create Your Own Story contest was held at Latty’s Grove last week. Winners from each of the four participating age groups were broken up and scheduled to arrive at separate times to receive their awards with only family members attending. Here, Friends of the Defiance Public Library member and contest organizer Diane Zeigler (left) speaks to award winners from the 6-8 grade division before distributing prize packages. Winners were: Kiersten Manon (third place, grade 8, Ayersville Middle School), Ella Sisco (second place, grade 6, Defiance Middle School), Rebecca Borgelt (first place, grade 8, Ayersville Middle School).
